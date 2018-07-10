The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and racially aggravated public order after a 60-year-old was found with a serious head injury in Pinner.

At around 6.20am on Tuesday (July 10), police were called to reports of a fight in Pinner Grove and found the alleged victim with a “serious head injury”.

Officers found a man, 31, hiding nearby and arrested him on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, a spokesman for Harrow Police told getwestlondon.

(Image: Google Maps)

Police said it is not known if the 60-year-old and the suspect are known to each other and detectives are now investigating the circumstances.

Back in police custody, the man was arrested again after he “became aggressive” and allegedly started shouting racial abuse at an officer before spitting at him.

He was also wanted for failing to attend court in High Wycombe.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 31-year-old was remanded into custody after being charged with grievous bodily harm, racially aggravated public order, burglary and assaulting a police officer.