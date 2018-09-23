Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another man has been charged with fraud in relation to the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire .

Moses Ettienne has been taken in to custody by Metropolitan Police and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday (September 24) charged with one count of fraud by false representation.

The charge relates to claims he made after the fire that he had lived in the North Kensington tower block.

He is accused of having used his fake status as a Grenfell Tower victim to claim food and accommodation.

(Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Ettienne, 48, of no fixed abode, was arrested by police officers on Saturday (September 22).

He is the latest in a number of people accused of having fraudulently claimed to have lived in the tower on the night it was burned down in June 2017.

In a recent conviction, Abdelkarim Rekaya of Lots Road, Fulham was found to have swindled Kensington and Chelsea Council out of £88,183.70 in financial support after claiming he was a Grenfell Tower resident and had been made homeless by the tragic fire.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

He was rehoused at an address in Lots Road where he lived rent free and without paying bills until July 1, 2018 when enquiries found his story was false and that he had never lived in Grenfell Tower.

He pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and obtaining leave to remain by deception at Isleworth Crown Court on September 21 (Friday).

He has been remanded in to custody and will be sentenced on November 27 at the same court.