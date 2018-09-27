The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Hayes.

Wojciech Tadewicz, 26, of Whittington Avenue, was charged on Wednesday (September 26) with the murder of 32-year-old Sandra Zmijan.

Ms Zmijan’s body was discovered in the back garden of the address in Whittington Avenue on Monday (September 24).

Metropolitan Police officers had originally been called to the property at 9.38am on Monday following concerns for the welfare of a missing woman.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command launched a murder investigation soon after finding the body, and have now charged Tadewicz with her murder.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Thursday (September 27).

Detectives have revealed a post-mortem examination carried out Uxbridge Mortuary on Wednesday gave cause of death as head injury through a sustained assault with a heavy blunt object.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation, a spokesman for the Met said.

It was previously said Ms Zmijan was from Southall, and officers believed she used public transport to travel from her home in Southall to the Whittington Avenue area last Thursday (September 20).

(Image: Met Police)

Pictures taken from the scene on Tuesday show the house where the investigation has centred taped off and police guarding the cordon.

The driveway of the house was clear, with a police car parked in the driveway of the house next door.