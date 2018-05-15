The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been accused of the murder of his mother after she was found dead in her home in Hillingdon.

Majid Butt, 51, of Gade Close in Hayes was charged by detectives on Monday (May 14) with the murder of 71-year-old Onees Khatoon, who lived at the same address.

He will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court charged with murder on Tuesday morning (May 15).

Mr Butt was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday (May 13) before being taken to a west London police station.

His mother was then found dead by officers at the address in Gade Close and police treated the incident as "suspicious".

A post-mortem examination held on Monday (May 14) at Fulham Mortuary was inconclusive, Metropolitan Police said.

Officers are now awaiting the result of further tests to establish how Onees Khatoon died.