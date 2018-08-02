The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 39-year-old man has been charged with a range of burglary offences after being arrested in Brent.

Clive Howe, of no fixed abode, was charged with six counts of burglary on Thursday (August 2).

He will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court later the same day.

The 39-year-old was also charged with one count of attempted burglary and one count of criminal damage.

(Image: Google)

Howe was arrested by officers from Brent in Park Road on Tuesday (July 31).

A helicopter was seen circling over Harlesden at around 8pm and officers cordoned off Park Road, St Albans Road, Cecil Road, Langdon Court and Craven Park Road during his arrest.

Officers caught Howe at the rear garden of a property in Park Road junction with Cecil Road.