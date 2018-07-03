The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been charged with attempting to smuggle drugs after he was arrested after getting off a plane at Heathrow Airport.

Afran Khalid was stopped by Border Force officials at Terminal 3 after he flew in from Pakistan capital Islamabad at about 4.15pm on Saturday (June 30).

Officers discovered heroin concealed within a suitcase. The overall weight of the drug is estimated to be just over a kilogram and is being forensically analysed by British authorities.

The street value of the drugs in the suitcase is around £67,000.

The Border Force investigation was passed on to the National Crime Agency, who charged Khalid, from Russell Court, in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, with importing a Class A drug.

Khalid appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday (July 2) for a first hearing where he confirmed his name, age and address and was then remanded in custody to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on August 2.

Border Force Heathrow Director Nick Jariwalla said: “Using their skill and expertise, Border Force officers protect our country from those who attempt to smuggle in dangerous drugs.

"In this case, the drugs seized were estimated to have a potential value of approximately £67,000 once cut and sold on the streets.



“Working with law enforcement colleagues like the National Crime Agency we are determined to prevent drug trafficking and bring those responsible to justice.”