A man accused of murdering two men in Clapham 10 years ago is due to appear in court on Friday (January 26).

Gonzalo Andres Gomez Remolina, 35, has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Carlos Ayala-Cormona, 28, and Ruben Furente, 30.

The bodies of Columbian national Furente, of Muller Road in Clapham, and Ayala-Cormona of Leon in Spain, were found at a Muller Road address on June 5 2007.

Remolina was charged in connection with the deaths on Thursday (January 25) after being arrested and extradited from Mexico.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday (January 26).

