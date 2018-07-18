The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 26-year-old man has been charged with fraud in relation to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Yonatan Eyob, of no fixed abode, was charged on Wednesday (July 18) with one count of fraud by false representation in relation to the devastating tower block fire on June 14 last year.

The 26-year-old will next appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday July 30.

(Image: PA)

In a case unrelated to the first, a 57-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (July 17) on suspicion of fraud after allegedly making false claims that he lived in Grenfell Tower, in Kensington.

A police spokesman said: "A 57-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of fraud by false representation in relation to claims that he lived in Grenfell Tower."

He was later released under investigation, the spokesman added.