A young man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old in Finsbury Park on Saturday (April 21).

Brayane Tchenda, of Delancey Street, was charged on Sunday (April 22) with possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the attack.

A murder investigation was launched after a 20-year-old man found with stab wounds in Roth Walk on Saturday was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of a 20-year-old man in Roth Walk, in the early hours of Saturday. The victim was found suffering stab injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene."

Tchenda will appear in court today (Monday, April 23).

An investigation into the circumstances around the fatal attack continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD1054/21APR, tweet @MetCC, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.