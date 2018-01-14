The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been charged after an incident in a Brent suburb which left woman in her 20s 'critical but stable' in hospital.

Lucas Pereira, 23, of Brent, was charged on Thursday (January 11) with attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

He appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday (January 12) and was remanded in custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court at a later date.

The charges, say the Metropolitan Police , relate to an incident at an address in Cranhurst Road, Willesden , on Wednesday evening (January 10).

The victim, a woman in her 20s, remained in hospital in a critical but stable condition said the force on Friday (January 12).

