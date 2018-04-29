The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 46-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a man suffered a serious head injury in Marble Arch station on Friday (April 27).

At around 3pm, police were called to reports of an assault on the eastbound platform at Marble Arch station, which was evacuated and shut down until 6pm.

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service arrived at the scene within six minutes of being called by British Transport Police and treated a man for a head injury.

After being treated on the platform, the victim was rushed “as a priority” to a major trauma centre. Getwestlondon awaits an update on his condition on Sunday (April 29).

On Saturday (April 28), a 46-year-old man was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Paul William Crossley, of High Road, Leyton, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday (April 30).

Pictures at the scene on Friday showed a number of police cars outside the station, with Central Line passengers witnessing forensic teams on the platform.

Abi, 31, had been travelling home from Tottenham Court Road before witnessing the evacuation of Marble Arch station from the opposite platform.

She told getwestlondon: “It was incredibly scary, it really was terrifying - I’ve lived in London 11 years and never seen anything like this before.

“I was on the westbound train which pulled into Marble Arch. The doors opened and pretty soon after there was loads of screaming coming from the other platform and lots of people ran away from the commotion.

“I couldn’t hear anything there was so much screaming and the alarm went off on the train, which I assume is because someone had pulled it.”

She added: “The train driver got off and walked down for two or three minutes and lots of people went on the platform.

“The train driver then got off at Ealing Broadway and I asked what had happened and he said he thinks it was a fight, so I assume that’s why the station was shutting.

“It was terrifying, very scary, all the passengers left on the train were very nervous.”

Central Line trains did not stop eastbound while emergency services remained on the platform until around 6pm.