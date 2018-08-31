The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 23-year-old man who was beaten unconscious and left in the street is fighting for his life in hospital.

The victim suffered critical injuries after he was attacked "unprovoked" in Bulstrode Street, Westminster as he made his way home in the early hours of August 19.

Police have described his injuries as having a "significant impact on the victim and his family."

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital nearly two weeks after the attack.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at around 5.20am on August 19 to a man found unconscious in Bulstrode Street, Westminster.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended.

"The man, who has since been identified as a 23-year-old who resides in Westminster, remains in a central London hospital in a critical but stable condition."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The Met has now released two CCTV images of a man it wants to trace in connection with the assault.

Westminster Police Detective Chief Inspector, Christina Jessah, said: "This was a completely unprovoked assault on a young man walking home after a night out. The level of injury caused will have a significant impact on the victim and his family."

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

She added: "I would urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV still to do the right thing and call us."

There have been no arrests in connection with the incident at police continue to make enquiries.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Anyone who recognises the man in the pictures is urged to speak to police.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting cad 1817/19Aug or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Or tweet @MetCC