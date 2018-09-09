The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was rushed to hospital after a daylight attack in a residential Harrow road.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was left with head injuries after the assault on Nibthwaite Road on Saturday afternoon(September 8).

Police were called to the scene at 3.33pm and found the woman suffering a head injury from the attack.

She was taken to a north London hospital by the London Ambulance Service and police are now hunting the man responsible.

A Met Police spokesman said: "At this early stage officers believe that the victim was pushed over by a male injuring her head. We await an update on her condition.

"The male fled the scene in a vehicle and officers from Harrow are investigating."

There have been no arrests so far and enquires continue.

Anyone who witnessed this incident should contact Harrow Police on 101 quoting CAD4789/8Sept. You can also tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.