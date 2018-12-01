Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked near Harrow on the Hill Underground station.

Police say the man was assaulted by another man in the area around College Road and Station Road at 3.30am on Friday (November 30), police said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and rushed the man to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, although his injuries are not understood to be life-threatening, a Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed.

Police were first informed of the late night attack at 12.40pm on Friday and soon after arrived at the scene to cordon off an area of the pavement outside the Tesco Express.

As a result the store was forced to close unexpectedly, with a cordon that remained in place throughout the night.

Greenhill Police tweeted on Friday: “There is currently a police cordon at the Tesco Express on College Road next to Harrow on the Hill station. The store is closed but the station is open as normal.”

Greenhill, as the town centre, typically sees the most crime in the borough and in October it was the area with the highest number of reported crimes in Harrow.

The vast majority of crimes recorded were to do with theft and violence – 40 of the former and 38 of the latter.

Officers from the North West Command Unit are yet to make any arrests in connection with the attack, but are continuing their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD 3446/30Nov or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

