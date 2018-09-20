The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man in his late 60s suffered serious head injuries in a vicious attack and a car was set on fire after a crash in Feltham.

An ambulance was called to rush the man to a west London hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene in Chertsey Road at 7.04am on Tuesday morning (September 18) to reports of an assault and criminal damage and found two cars had been in a collision, one of which was on fire.

London Fire Brigade was called to the scene of the car fire, but it had already been extinguished, a spokeswoman said.

Police in Hounslow said two suspects made off from the scene, but one man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

A police spokeswoman told getwestlondon that enquiries are continuing into the incident.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 7.07am to reports of an assault in Chertsey Road, Feltham.

“We sent an ambulance crew to the scene which arrived in less than seven minutes.

“We treated a patient at the scene and took him to hospital.”