Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marble Arch Underground station has reopened after a man was assaulted on the platform and sustained a head injury.

The man was rushed to a major trauma centre by the London Ambulance Service, who were called to the scene by British Transport Police (BTP).

The incident occurred shortly after 3pm on Friday (April 27), with police attending the eastbound platform and detaining a man.

The Central line Tube station was evacuated and closed while police carried out an investigation, reopening at around 6pm, three hours after the incident. A woman has described the “terrifying” moment her train pulled into a station full of screaming people.

Abi, 31, had been travelling home from Tottenham Court Road before witnessing the evacuation of Marble Arch station from the opposite platform. She told getwestlondon: “It was incredibly scary, it really was terrifying - I’ve lived in London 11 years and never seen anything like this before.

“I was on the westbound train which pulled into Marble Arch. The doors opened and pretty soon after there was loads of screaming coming from the other platform and lots of people ran away from the commotion.

Marble Arch station closed due to police investigation - live updates

“I couldn’t hear anything there was so much screaming and the alarm went off on the train, which I assume is because someone had pulled it.”

Heading home to Ealing, Abi recalled how the passengers left on the Central Line train were shaken up by the incident. She continued: “The train driver got off and walked down for two or three minutes and lots of people went on the platform.

“The train driver then got off at Ealing Broadway and I asked what had happened and he said he thinks it was a fight, so I assume that’s why the station was shutting. It was terrifying, very scary, all the passengers left on the train were very nervous.”

(Image: Mohamad Atif)

A lane was closed off on Oxford Street to allow for the emergency services' response, with several police cars seen outside the station, on the corner of Oxford Street and Park Lane.

A spokesman for the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.17pm today (April 27) to reports of an incident inside Marble Arch Underground station.

“We sent an ambulance crew to the scene, which arrived in six minutes. We treated a man for a head injury and took him as a priority to a major trauma centre.”

BTP is appealing for anyone with information to text the force on 6101. You can also call 0800 40 50 40, quoting 344 of April 27.