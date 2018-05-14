The video will start in 8 Cancel

The death of a pensioner whose body was found in a home in Hayes is being treated as suspicious after a man allegedly claimed he had "harmed a woman" at the address.

At around 1.06pm on Sunday (May 13), a 51-year-old man arrived at a north London police station and allegedly told officers he had harmed a woman at a residential address in Hayes, Metropolitan Police said.

A woman, aged in her 70s, was then found dead by officers at the address in Gade Close, which police are treating as suspicious.

The woman, who was known to the 51-year-old man, is yet to be identified and a post-mortem will be held in due course.

The 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a west London police station, where he remains on Monday (May 14).

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command is investigating and has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “At this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman's death.

“The victim and the arrested man were known to each other.”

Police enquiries continue. Anyone with information can call detectives on 0208 785 8099 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.