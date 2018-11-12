Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a two car crash in Hayes at the weekend.

The two vehicles crashed on Uxbridge Road, at its junction with Church Road, at just after 7.30pm on Saturday (November 10).

No one was seriously injured in the collision, although one person was taken to hospital for treatment on minor whiplash injuries, according to police.

The man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving was also arrested by Metropolitan Police officers for allegedly failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Police closed the road while officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for the Met said: "Police were called to Uxbridge Road junction with Church Road, Hayes following a collision between two cars at 7.34pm on Saturday, November 10.

"A man from one of the vehicles involved was subsequently arrested nearby on suspicion of drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

"The single occupant of the other car involved received treatment in hospital for minor whiplash injuries.

"Enquiries continue. Both vehicles were recovered and road reopened."