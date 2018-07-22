The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 27-year-old man is in hospital after being shot in the early hours of the morning in Hackney.

At around 1am on Sunday (July 22), officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to reports of shots fired in the area around Kingsland Road.

The victim, suffering from gunshot injuries, was found in De Beauvoir Square and was rushed to an east London hospital by London Ambulance Service.

He is in a stable condition and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The Trident and Area Crime Command has now been informed about the shooting and an investigation is under way.

A 20-year-old man was arrested nearby in Hackney on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody at an east London police station.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 101 quoting reference 517/22 July.