A man was arrested in the early hours of the morning after allegedly stealing items from a charity donation bin in South Ealing.

On Thursday morning (May 24), police in Ealing arrested a man after he was allegedly seen using an implement to steal items from a charity bin in South Ealing Road.

A number of items of jewellery were recovered by police, as well as "various expensive electrical items and drugs", a spokesman for Ealing Police said.

(Image: Ealing MPS)

Pictures posted on social media by Ealing MPS show a number of jewellery items recovered, including a heart-shaped ring and several bracelets.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning (May 25), a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police congratulated the officers in South Ealing and said: "Good work team."