A suspected burglar was detained by police near to near Al-Sadiq and Al-Zahra schools in Brondesbury Park after fleeing a nearby address on Friday afternoon (May 4.)

Two men made off from the scene of a reported burglary in The Avenue to which police were called at around 3.30pm.

Officers pursued two suspects and detained one man on suspicion of burglary at a nearby school in Salusbury Road.

He had injured his wrist and was taken to a central London hospital by London Ambulance Service from the scene.

Police also received reports of a gun present but these were dismissed as false at 3.50pm.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 3.25pm on Friday to reports of a burglary in progress at a residential address in The Avenue.



"Officers attended and two male suspects made off from the scene.



"One male sustained an injury to his wrist and was detained by officers at a nearby school.

"He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to a central London hospital by the London Ambulance Service. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

Enquiries to identify the second man are ongoing.

