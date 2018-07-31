The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in Harrow after a car ploughed into a garden just after the homeowner and his young daughter had gone inside.

On Monday (July 31), officers from the Metropolitan Police attended a crash in Headstone Lane, where a car had crashed through a garden fence.

The owner of the property and his young daughter narrowly escaped being involved in the crash as they had “just gone inside”, police said.

Pictures taken by officers at the scene show pieces of fence scattered around the garden as the damaged car is lifted onto a police truck.

(Image: Harrow MPS)

Officers later arrested the driver on suspicion of drink-driving, driving with no licence, driving without insurance and driving without due care.

Posting on Twitter at 7.49pm, a police spokesman said: “Harrow C Team have attended a collision on Headstone Lane where a vehicle had gone through a garden fence.

“The owner of the property and his young daughter had just gone inside. The driver has been arrested for [alledged] drink-driving, [having] no licence, no insurance and driving without due care.”