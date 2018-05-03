The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of pensioner hit by a car in Cricklewood Broadway on April 11.

A 67-year-old pedestrian, Colin Corker, died in hospital two days after a vehicle allegedly collided with him and drove off.

Police arrested a man in Hampstead on Friday (April 27) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He was taken into police custody and bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late May.

Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into the incident on April 11 after it was called to Cricklewood Broadway, near to the junction with Mora Road, where Mr Corker was found lying seriously hurt with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Mr Corker was taken to a north London hospital where he died from his injuries on April 13. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Detectives believe Mr Corker was a pedestrian who was allegedly struck by a vehicle, which then failed to stop at the scene.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit want to hear from anyone who was in the Cricklewood Broadway area or near to the bus stops at Mora Road in the early hours April 11.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call SCIU detectives on 020 8991 9555 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org