A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving after a crash between a van and a car in West Drayton.

Emergency services were called to Station Road, near to Church Road, at just after 11.30pm on Tuesday night (September 4) to reports of a collision.

Metropolitan Police officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended the scene and found a van and car had collided.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, while one man who was suspected of being inside the van was arrested after he allegedly made off from the scene on foot.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 11.31am on Tuesday, September 4 to reports of a road traffic collision in Station Road, near Church Road, West Drayton.

“Officers attended and found a van in collision with a car. The driver of the car had minor injuries.

“Two occupants of the van made off on foot prior to police arrival. One man was arrested nearby on suspicion of drink or drug driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

“He was taken to a west London police station.

“Enquiries continue.”

If you can help police with their enquiries call 101 or tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or share information online by clickinghere.