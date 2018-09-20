The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An arrest has been made after a rapper was reportedly stabbed during an awards ceremony at Eventim Apollo.

Emergency services were called to the popular music venue in Hammersmith during the UK Grime Awards on Tuesday evening, September 4.

A 37-year-old man was rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds and has since been discharged.

It has since been reported that the victim was one of the rappers performing at the award ceremony - Leo Riviere, also known as Young Spray.

More than two weeks later a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous body harm (GBH).

(Image: Handout)

"A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (September 19) on suspicion of GBH," a Metropolitan Police spokesman said.

"He remains in custody at a south London police station.

"Police were called to the Eventim Apollo, Queen Caroline Street at 9.11pm on Tuesday September 4 to reports of a man stabbed.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended.

"A 37-year-old male was discovered suffering from stab wounds.

"He was taken to a west London hospital and has since been discharged."

It was added that the investigation continues.

One week after the attack, Young Spray thanked well wishes on his Twitter account: "Thanks to everyone that sent their love, i’m all good peeps."