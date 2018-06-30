The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two newly-hatched vultures and 19 bird eggs containing South African birds of prey were seized at Heathrow Airport from a man who tried to hide them inside a body belt.

On Tuesday (June 26), Border Force officers at Heathrow stopped and questioned a male passenger who had arrived in the UK on a flight from South Africa.

After searching the man, 19 bird eggs were found hidden inside a body belt, as well as two newly-hatched vultures, a spokesman for Home Office said.

Specialists identified the rare eggs as being protected under endangered species laws.

(Image: Home Office)

They have not been identified yet, but the eggs are known to be South African Birds of prey, including vultures, eagles, hawks and kites.

The eggs and live chicks were kept warm and transported to the Heathrow Animal Reception Centre, where the chicks were cared for and the unhatched eggs incubated.

They have now been moved to a specialist facility.

After the rare bird eggs were uncovered, a 56-year-old Irish national was arrested. He has now been bailed pending further enquiries by the National Crime Agency.

(Image: Home Office)

Grant Miller, head of Border Force Convention on International Trade and Endangered Species (CITES) team at Heathrow, said their work is “key to tackling the international illegal wildlife trade”.

He said: “My officers are experts in their field and will seize anything that contravenes CITES regulations.

“In this case, by preventing the smuggling attempt, they have also ensured that the birds and eggs have received the immediate care and attention that they needed.

“The front line work of my team, alongside close working with enforcement partners such as the NCA and National Wildlife Crime Unit, is key to tackling the international illegal wildlife trade which does so much environmental damage and threatens the survival of endangered animals and plants.”

Imports of endangered species into the UK is controlled by CITES, an international agreement covering more than 35,000 species of animals and plants.

Anyone with information about activity they suspect may be linked to smuggling and trafficking of any kind should call the UK hotline on 0800 59 5000.