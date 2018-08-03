The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man who allegedly scaled a Brent church armed with an axe this afternoon (August 3) has been arrested.

Police descended on streets around St Gabriel's Chuch, in Cricklewood, and shut down several roads while they dealt with the incident.

Specialist officers rushed to the church, which lies between Willesden Green and Cricklewood train stations, shortly after 1pm.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted burglary.

According to police he allegedly entered the building via the roof after scaling the bell tower.

Walm Lane, Stanley Gardens and Blenheim Gardens were closed and multiple police cars were at the scene while officers dealt with the incident.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 1.08pm on Friday to reports of a man on the roof of a church on Walm Lane.

"The man entered the church via the roof. He was armed with an axe.

"Specialist officers attended the scene.

"The male has been arrested for aggravated burglary and taken into custody."

Roads around the church remained closed until around 6pm when they were reopened by police.

There was heavy traffic in the area following the incident.