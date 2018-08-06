A man has been arrested after a young man was stabbed in the face in Hayes.
Emergency services were called to Uxbridge Road, close to Uxbridge County Court, on Sunday afternoon (August 5) to reports of a stabbing.
Metropolitan Police Service officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) rushed to the scene and found a 23-year-old man with a stab wound to the face.
The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries are deemed to be not life-threatening or life-changing, the Met has said.
A police cordon was put in place at the scene in Uxbridge Road on Sunday (August 5) following the stabbing, while a number of officers and vehicles were believed to have been stationed at the scene.
Following the stabbing, a separate 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and remained in custody on Monday morning (August 6).
It has been a violent 24 hours on London's streets.
In the early hours of Sunday morning (August 5), a 22-year-old man died on a council estate in Kingston.
Some residents told GetWestLondon they were “shocked” following the incident , although others admitted there is an “increasing level of aggression among the youth now”.