A 23-year-old man has appeared in court after being charged with three counts of rape.

Lovepreet Singh, currently in custody in HM Prison Wormwood Scrubs, appeared via video link in Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning (March 20).

The 23-year-old has been charged with three counts of raping a woman aged 16 or over during three alleged offences last year - two on April 23 and one on October 23.

He is accused of rape “when [the woman] did not consent” and prosecutors suggest Singh “did not reasonably believe that she was consenting” for all three charges.

After appearing for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Singh was remanded into custody.

The 23-year-old, who pleaded not guilty to all three rape charges, will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court for his first hearing on April 17.

