A man has appeared in court charged with pushing a member of TfL staff on to the tracks at Victoria Station.

A CCTV appeal had been launched after a London Underground staff member was allegedly pushed on to the District Line tracks at about 10am on Tuesday (April 10).

British Transport Police confirmed the victim did not suffer any injuries, but a spokesman for the force said that it has “understandably shaken them”.

Mauro Lopes Barbosa, of Conway Road in Harringay, was arrested later that day and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday (April 13).

The 24-year-old was charged with one count of assault by beating and one count of endangering safety on the railway.

Transport workers' union RMT said it was working with London Underground to make sure staff felt safe.

The union's general secretary, Mick Cash, said: "RMT's reaction to this terrible incident is one of shock and horror. Tube staff play a vital role in moving London around and are the unsung heroes of the capital.

"Our safety reps are pressing for all necessary resources to be made available to protect staff and to ensure that safety comes first, lessons are learnt and that there is no repeat of this kind of incident which could have had even more serious consequences.

"Staff safety must never be left to luck."

