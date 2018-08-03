The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been charged with fraud for allegedly trying to claim money intended for families and those who lost loved ones in the Grenfell Tower fire.

It is alleged that Antonio Gouveia, 33, was not a survivor of the fire, nor did he lose anyone in the flames, but still attempted to fraudulently claim money after the disaster that left 71 people dead.

He was arrested on suspicion of fraud on Thursday (August 2) and subsequently charged.

It is the latest in a string of arrests and charges for offences relating to Grenfell Tower fraud.

In July, both Elaine Douglas and Tommy Brooks were jailed for falsely claiming more than £100,000 in accommodation and unpaid credit cards before investigators realised the flat they were claiming on did not exist.

Joyce Msokeri, 47, was jailed for four-and-a-half years in April this year after she posed as a survivor of the fire, and claimed that both her husband and sister-in-law had died.

It later transpired that she was not married and in fact lived miles away from Grenfell Tower.