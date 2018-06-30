Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 29-year-old man who claimed an unknown substance was thrown at him while he was allegedly caught breaking into a van in Hayes has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

At around 3.35pm on Friday (June 29), police were called to reports of two men fighting in Central Avenue. Both men involved were detained by officers at the scene.

They then established that two men had allegedly been seen breaking into a van parked in the road, before a man approached and confronted them, police said.

One suspect then made off from the scene while the other fought with the man.

(Image: Mandy Vass)

During the fight, the 29-year-old suspect claimed an unknown substance had been thrown at him and began causing irritation to his face.

Both the suspect and the man were doused with water as a precaution.

Footage taken at the scene shows firefighters from London Fire Brigade present. It was later found that no noxious or corrosive substance had been thrown during the fight.

The suspect was then arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and criminal damage. He remains in custody at a west London police station on Saturday (June 30).

Enquiries continue to trace the second suspect.

(Image: Many Vass)

Speaking to getwestlondon, Central Avenue resident Mandy Vass said she came out of her house to see fire engines turn up and spray two people with water.

She said: “Police had dogs in my garden looking for a canister. I saw the fire engines turn up and spraying the two people concerned down with water. It happened right outside my house.

“Over the years the area has just got so rough. I have to go to work at three in the morning and I can say that I'm scared when I leave my property about who is hanging around the street.

“We have cars racing around the street, youths hanging about. Nothing seems to get done.”

Footage taken on Friday afternoon shows police officers in Central Avenue as a fire engine and ambulance with its blue lights flashing remained at the scene.

Officers from West Area Command Unit are investigating and have asked anyone with information to contact police by calling 101, quoting ref: 4966/29June.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.