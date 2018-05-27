The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 35-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after being stabbed during a fight in Hillingdon .

Police officers were called to reports of a disturbance in the area of Joel Street, Northwood , at around 7.50pm on Saturday (May 26).

The group had separated before officers arrived, a police spokesman said.

Shortly after 8pm, police were then called by London's Air Ambulance to an injured man at a nearby address who had been stabbed during the disturbance in Joel Street.

The victim, 35, was airlifted to hospital where his condition has been described as non-life threatening on Sunday (May 27).

At this stage, officers believe the suspects were around six males, described as black and aged in their late teens or early 20s.

There have been no arrests and detectives from Hillingdon CID are investigating.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed a fight near KFC in Joel Street or who has any information about the stabbing to come forward.

To report information, call Hillingdon CID on 020 8246 1447 quoting reference 7577may26 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.