A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Kilburn.

Metropolitan Police were called to the scene in High Road, Kilburn at 3.30pm on Tuesday (February 20) to reports of a stabbing.

The incident took place just one day after a 74-year-old man died in a collision in the same road .

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "We are in attendance at a stabbing in Kilburn.

"We are awaiting an update on his condition.

"No arrests have been made."

A London Air Ambulance spokesman said: "Our advanced trauma team was dispatched via aircraft by London Ambulance Service at 3.33pm to reports of a stabbing in the Kilburn High Road area.

"After treatment on scene the patient was transferred by road to a major trauma hospital, accompanied by London's Air Ambulance."

The red helicopter, which delivers an advance trauma team, was seen at Kilburn Grange Park.

