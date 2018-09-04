The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has admitted strangling his 71-year-old mother to death in the home they shared in Hayes.

Majid Butt, of Gade Close, was accused of murdering Onees Khatoon at their home on May 13.

The jobless 51-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge during a hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (September 4).

After killing his mother, Butt walked to Hayes police station at to tell officers what he had done.

Cops attended the house where both Butt and his mother lived and found the body of Mrs Khatoon. She was pronounced dead at 1.21pm.

A post-mortem examination took place at Fulham Mortuary on May 14. While the cause of death has yet to be confirmed, evidence of asphyxia and trauma was identified, Metropolitan Police said.

Butt had told officers at the police station that he had an argument with his mother and she threatened to throw him out of the house.

He had said: “I came here to confess that I have strangled my mother.”

Evidence was found that Butt had strangled Mrs Khatoon with an electrical cable.

The defendant entered his plea via video-link from Belmarsh Prison before Judge Nicholas Cooke QC.

Grey-bearded Butt wore a prison-issue grey tracksuit for the brief court appearance.

A large number of family members sat in the public gallery to hear the plea.

Joe Stone QC, defending, said: "It is a plea made freely on his behalf on consideration of all the facts."

Prosecutor Tom Little QC said Butt had admitted the killing "very early on" following his mother's death.

Judge Cooke adjourned sentencing until September 12.