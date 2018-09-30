Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager who stabbed his victim in the chest and left him needing full-time care for the rest of his life will spend 10 years in prison.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty on Friday (September 28) at Blackfriars Crown Court to grievous bodily harm with intent, Metropolitan Police said.

He stabbed victim Dwayne Kevin Buchanan, 30, at 11.38am in Kennington Road, Lambeth, on March 23 last year.

The Met said Dwayne needed heart surgery and suffered a serious brain injury.

He remained in hospital for four months before being transferred to a rehabilitation centre and will need full-time care for the rest of his life.

Detective Constable Philip Boon, from Lambeth CID, said: “Dwayne was subjected to a horrific assault and it was only thanks to the outstanding efforts of medical staff on the scene that he survived.

“His injuries will affect him and his family and friends for the rest of their lives.

“Those who carry knives must face the consequences of their actions and we will continue to relentlessly pursue offenders intent on committing serious violence in the capital.”

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a further five years on licence.