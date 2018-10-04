A 24-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in a possible "targeted attack" at a Feltham address in the early hours of Wednesday (October 3).
Police were called at around 3.30am to Southern Avenue and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was quickly taken to a central London hospital, where his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.
Detectives are now appealing for information to help with their investigation to trace multiple suspects.
DC Claire Timms said: "An investigation is underway to establish the full details of this violent incident.
"Although the motive remains unclear, this appears to have been a targeted attack.
"I would urge anyone with information to get in touch."
Call police with information on 101 and quote CAD 755/3OCT or tweet @Metcc. To call anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.