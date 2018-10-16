The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 23-year-old man died at West Drayton station after being struck by a train on Monday (October 15) evening.

Emergency services rushed to the station shortly before 8.30pm in an attempt to save the man, who sadly died at the scene, and to treat one other injured person.

There were severe delays between Paddington and Heathrow Airport while emergency services dealt with the incident, which is not being treated as suspicious.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 8.28pm to West Drayton station to reports of a person struck by a train.

"We sent an incident response officer and two ambulance crews to the scene. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team and a response car from London's Air Ambulance.

"Sadly a person was dead at the scene. We treated a second person for minor injuries and took them to hospital."

A witness to the incident said the front window of the train had been broken and the driver injured, though emergency services are yet to confirm this.

A British Transport Police spokesman said of the deceased: "The man's family have been informed.

"This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."