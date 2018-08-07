Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man stabbed to death in Kingston has been named by police as 22-year-old Malik Chattun from Surbiton.

Police were called to Cambridge Gardens in Kingston to reports of a stabbing at 2.16am on Sunday (August 5), where they found Malik suffering from serious stab wounds.

Members of the public and the police battled to give CPR to Malik as he lay on a road in the middle of a council estate, before paramedics arrived and continued to treat the young man, but were unable to save his life. He passed away at 3.02am.

Two 19-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of Malik Chattun's murder, while a 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in custody at a south London police station.

Police formally identified the victim as Malik Chattun today (August 7) and his next of kin have been informed of his death.

A post-mortem carried out on Monday (August 6) revealed the cause of his death to be a single stab wound.

Speaking shortly after the young man's death, DCI Mark Cranwell said: "It is believed that the victim may have been involved in an altercation involving up to 10 people prior to being assaulted".

Metropolitan Police has opened an incident room and a murder investigation is being carried out by the Homicide and Major Crime Command, led by Detective Chief Inspector Richard Vandenbergh.

(Image: Isabel Dobinson)

DCI Vandenbergh said: "It is believed that the victim may have been involved in an altercation with a number of people prior to being assaulted.

"We need to hear from anyone who was there who may have any information no matter how small. It could be that you were simply a witness to the incident and not directly involved, we need to eliminate you from the investigation as soon as possible.

"Malik's family are understandably devastated by what's happened and request that their privacy is respected during this difficult time."

Chief Superintendent Sally Benatar, South West Borough Command Unit commander, said: "Local officers continue to patrol the area to provide reassurance.

"We continue to work closely with Kingston Council and community partners to address issues raised by local residents, in order to keep the community safe."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the incident room on 0208 721 4961 or via 101 quoting reference 939/5August. You can also tweet information to police via @MetCC.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.