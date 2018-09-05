The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 22-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter more than a year after an attack left the victim in a "vegetative state".

Luis Abella, of Marshall Court, Clapham, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, September 5) in connection with the attack on 52-year-old Desmond O'Beirne.

Mr O'Beirne, who has been described as "larger than life", was attacked after going out for a drink in Trafalgar Square last summer.

His horrific injuries left him in a vegetative state and he died six months later in hospital.

Abella has been charged with manslaughter and a second man, aged 25, has been detained by US authorities in connection with the incident and will be extradited to the UK, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

An investigation was launched by the Homicide and Major Crime Command following the attack which happened in the early hours of June 3, 2017.

CCTV footage released by the force in March this year showed the moment Mr O'Beirne was chased and assaulted.

The victim from Westminster was left with a traumatic brain injury which eventually killed him six months later on December 20 last year.

Following the CCTV appeal, Chief Inspector Noel McHugh said: "Desmond was an inoffensive man, a big man and a character, who was out having a drink.

"The CCTV shows that he was senselessly attacked and that he never stood a chance."

In an emotional statement, Mr O'Beirne's sister Vivienne Folan described her brother as "hard working and larger than life".