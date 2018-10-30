The video will start in 8 Cancel

Where is the show?

The show is currently on at the Novello Theatre on Aldwych.

How much Money, Money, Money do tickets cost?

Ticket prices range from £19.50 to £152 depending on your seat and how far in advance you book.

When are shows?

Shows are on from Monday to Saturday night at 7.45pm, with matinée performances on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 3pm.

How do I get there?

It's a four minute walk from Covent Garden underground station, which is on the Piccadilly line.

Where should I eat?

As it's situated right next to Covent Garden, you're not short of options. However, these are the top five restaurants in the area according to TripAdvisor.

1. The Oystermen Seafood Bar & Kitchen. Does what it says on the tin and then some. The 10th best restaurant in London according to TripAdvisor. Average star rating of five.

2. Frog by Adam Handling. If you like some good British food with a modern twist, look no further. Also caters for vegans. Average star rating of five.

3. Flat Iron Denmark Street. Bring a napkin because you're going to be drooling a lot time before your food comes out. Steaks, steaks and more Average star rating of four-and-a-half.

4. Clos Maggiore. If you didn't like French food before, you will after you've visited Clos Maggiore. Average star rating of four-and-a-half.

5. MAMIE's. French food so good you'll think you're in Paris, but don't go to Paris or you'll miss the show! Average star rating of four-and-a-half.