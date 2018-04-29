The video will start in 8 Cancel

A pedestrian in his 30s is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after a collision with a car in Paddington on Saturday (April 28).

At around 9.13pm, police were called by London Ambulance Service to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian in Lisson Grove, at the junction of Marylebone Road.

Officers found a male pedestrian, believed to be in his 30s, at the scene. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition on Sunday (April 29).

The driver involved in the crash stopped at the scene and is assisting detectives from the Road and Transport Policing Command with their enquiries.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed the crash on Saturday night to come forward.

To report information to the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Merton Traffic Garage, call 0208 543 5157 or 101 quoting CAD 7537/28April.