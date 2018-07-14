The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 60-year-old pedestrian is fighting for his life in hospital after being involved in a car crash in north-west London.

Metropolitan Police were called to reports of a serious crash on the northbound carriageway of Watford Way, near Mill Lane, at around 4.47pm on Friday (July 13).

Officers arrived in Watford Way, which was temporarily closed, along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance.

A male pedestrian, 60, was found with serious injuries at the scene and was rushed to hospital, where he remains with life-threatening injuries on Saturday (July 14).

His next-of-kin have been made aware of the crash, police said.

The driver stopped to help police with their enquiries and there have been no arrests.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward by calling officers 020 8285 1574 quoting CAD 5414/13JUL.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.