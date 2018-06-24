The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 36-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in a collision with a car in Barnet on Saturday afternoon (June 23).

Police were called to the crash between a car and a motorbike in Barnet Hill shortly before 1pm.

The motorbike rider was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car involved in the crash stopped at the scene and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Her injuries were not life-threatening and she has since been discharged from hospital.

Roads closed following the crash had reopened on Sunday morning (June 24.)

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and roads and transport police are continuing to investigate what happened.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call police on the witness appeal number 0208 991 9555 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also tweet police @MetCC