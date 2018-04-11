The video will start in 8 Cancel

A police helicopter was dispatched during a “lengthy foot chase” through Harrow Weald.

A male was arrested by Met Police officers in Harrow on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage, police obstruction and breach of bail, at about 5.20pm on Tuesday (April 10), police said.

The arrest reportedly followed a “lengthy foot chase” through Harrow Weald, during which an NPAS London police helicopter was dispatched along with a Metropolitan Police task force.

Speaking after the incident on Tuesday evening, a Met Police spokesman thanked officers both on the ground and in the air for their assistance in the operation.

The spokesman said: “Male arrested by Harrow C Team for burglary, criminal damage, obstruct police and breach of bail following a lengthy foot chase through Harrow Weald."

“Thanks to NPAS London and Met task force for your assistance," he added.

