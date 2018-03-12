The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Major railway upgrade works have been completed along the Elizabeth line ahead of its grand opening later this year.

Network Rail has finished connecting all three Elizabeth line tunnels at Plumstead, Westbourne Park and Pudding Mill Lane to the existing rail network.

At Pudding Mill Lane, where Elizabeth line tunnels emerge and meet with the national rail infrastructure, Network Rail has completed track work to allow trains to enter and exit the new tunnels from the existing railway.

As well as a new track, new overhead power lines and signalling equipment have been installed.

Other progress along the line has seen Network Rail engineers finish work to re-model the sidings at Gidea Park including the upgrade of overhead lines, signals and track to accommodate the new fleet of Elizabeth line trains.

The work involved:

The renewal of more than 3.2km of track, 8,000 tonnes of new ballast and 45,000 concrete sleepers with four new longer sidings replacing five life-expired sidings;

The installation of new overhead line equipment and signals using 37 steel piles; and

Building driver walkways and installing lighting and track drainage.

(Image: Crossrail)

The Elizabeth line will connect Reading and Heathrow in the west and Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east.

It will officially launch from central London to Abbey Wood from December 2018, with the west London section of the line running from Heathrow Airport to Paddington expected to open from May 2018.

Once opened it will boost capacity on London's transport network with a brand new fleet of 200 metre long trains, featuring nine walk through carriages.

Last month, Transport for London released images of what the new Elizabeth line stations and platforms will look like.

(Image: Crossrail)

Ben Wheeldon, Crossrail programme director at Network Rail, said: “Making the final connection between the national rail network and the Crossrail tunnels links east and west for the first time.

"The completion of these huge pieces of work, including the final signalling commissioning on the eastern section of the Elizabeth line route is a significant step towards ensuring that the railway infrastructure is ready for the introduction of the Elizabeth line and is an important part of our Railway Upgrade Plan.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .