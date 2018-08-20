A maisonette fire in Shepherd's Bush which was caused by a cigarette put out "unsafely" prompted firefighters to issue safety advice today (Monday, August 20).
At around 6.48pm on Saturday (August 18), firefighters from London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to a maisonette in Vespan Road, Shepherd's Bush.
A small part of the property's first floor was damaged by fire, which is believed to have been caused by the unsafe disposal of a cigarette, a spokesman for LFB said.
Crews from Hammersmith, Chiswick and North Kensington fire stations attended and spent more than an hour bringing the fire under control.
Speaking after the fire, a spokesman for LFB said: “If you're a smoker it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.
“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life.”
Safety advice for smokers
After the maisonette fire on Saturday, firefighters have issued the following advice to smokers:
- Make sure you have smoke alarms fitted in every room you regularly use in your home including in the hallways.
- Never smoke in bed.
- Always ensure you stub out cigarettes properly and dispose of them carefully.
- Keep matches and lighters out of children's reach.
- Never leave lit cigarettes or cigars unattended.
- Empty ashtrays carefully, ensuring all smoking materials are stubbed out and cold.
- If you must smoke, do it outdoors.