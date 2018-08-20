The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A maisonette fire in Shepherd's Bush which was caused by a cigarette put out "unsafely" prompted firefighters to issue safety advice today (Monday, August 20).

At around 6.48pm on Saturday (August 18), firefighters from London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to a maisonette in Vespan Road, Shepherd's Bush.

A small part of the property's first floor was damaged by fire, which is believed to have been caused by the unsafe disposal of a cigarette, a spokesman for LFB said.

Crews from Hammersmith, Chiswick and North Kensington fire stations attended and spent more than an hour bringing the fire under control.

Speaking after the fire, a spokesman for LFB said: “If you're a smoker it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life.”

(Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Safety advice for smokers

After the maisonette fire on Saturday, firefighters have issued the following advice to smokers: