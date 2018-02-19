The video will start in 8 Cancel

An appeal has been launched to find a 24-year-old man who has disappeared from his home in Brentford .

Police officers in Hounslow have launched an appeal for help after Mahad Jama, 24, was reported missing from Brentford on Sunday (February 18).

A spokesman for Hounslow Police said he is known to frequent Slough, Berkshire.

Appealing for help on Twitter, the spokesman said: “Can you help us find Mahad Jama, age 24, missing from Brentford.”

Anyone with information on Mahad's whereabouts should call Hounslow Police on 101, quoting reference number 18MIS006009.

