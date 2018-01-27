Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £10,000 reward for information has been offered after police released pictures of three men they wish to trace in connection with a fatal stabbing in Ealing.

Mahad Ali, 18, of Islington, died after being attacked on June 29 last year outside a post-Eid party, known as “West Wednesday”, in Coronation Road.

The teenager was brutally attacked after an “altercation” at around 2.35am, suffering stab wounds to his chest and stomach, Metropolitan Police said.

Officers arrived and provided first aid to Mahad, but he sadly died at 4.33am from his injuries.

Crimestoppers announced on Friday (January 26) that it is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Dave Hunter, head of operations for the charity, said: “Mahad was simply out enjoying an annual celebration and ended up losing his life far too early.

“This is devastating for his family and friends, they deserve to know who has taken him away from them."

(Image: PA)

After the attack, an investigation was launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, led by Detective Chief Inspector Luke Marks.

Releasing images of three men they wish to speak to on Friday (January 26), DCI Marks said: "I want to trace everyone who was at the West Wednesday party on 29 June 2017.

"Although we have spoken to a number of people already, I believe there are a significant number that have not yet come forward - I wish to identify and speak with these individuals."

(Image: Met Police)

He added: "We know there were pockets of violence that occurred in and around the venue that night - separate incidents to the one in which Mahad was stabbed."

"I am particularly keen to speak with anyone who was involved in these, who knows anything about the altercations, or has video footage or photos of the disturbances.

"Mahad suffered significant injuries and there is a strong possibility that the person or people involved in the attack may have got blood stains on their clothing or had visible injuries themselves.

"I am appealing for anyone with information about a person who returned home from the party with bloodstained clothing or an injury to share that information with me."

(Image: Met Police)

A 41-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were arrested on June 29 and July 2 respectively on suspicion of murder.

A 26-year-old man was also arrested on July 6 on suspicion of violent disorder, but all three were later released under investigation.

The case against a 20-year-old man who had been charged with murder was discontinued on January 4 this year.

Mahad's parents, Naima Farah and Ali Omar, said the "senseless murder" has left a "huge void" in their family structure.

"Mahad is missed terribly by family and friends. Our shock and sorrow will remain with us forever," they said.

"Our son was an easygoing young man who showed respect to everyone with whom he came in contact."

(Image: Met Police)

"We appeal to anyone who knows anything to come forward and help the police," they added.

If you have any information contact the charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .