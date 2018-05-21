The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Madame Tussauds wants to install anti-terror bollards decorated with celebrity silhouettes after the Home Office warned long queues outside the wax museum posed a security risk.

The anti-vehicle bollards are an increasingly common security measure around the capital, and a reminder of tragedies such as the attack in London Bridge last June where a van mounted the pavement and crashed into pedestrians.

But the world famous London tourist attraction has sought permission to try a new take on security; proposing decorated bollards that tie in with the attraction.

It comes after the museum was included on a Crowded Places List by the Home Office, which highlighted its queues as a hostile vehicle attack risk.

The museum asked for permission to install the bollards after talks with Scotland Yard, a planning application to Westminster City Council reveals.

Madame Tussauds London remains a popular tourism attraction, showcasing more than 300 lifelike wax figures of celebrities and cultural icons.

The application for the installation of bollards of just over a metre tall on the pavements along Allsop Place and the corner of Marylebone Road, is outlined by the museum as a security measure to protect pedestrians.

Its application says it plans to cover every third bollard in a matte black sleeve featuring a celebrity or character in a white silhouette.

The planning officers' recommendation to the council rated the designs as "discreet" and in keeping with the area's character, given it is a hotspot for tourism.

The museum also has plans to reduce queues by installing self-service ticket kiosks indoors this July, and by encouraging pre-bookings, its application says.

Its application has the support of Scotland Yard and Transport for London, as well as The St Marylebone Society and Baker Street Quarter Partnership.

The Metropolitan Police counter terrorism security adviser's submission said the museum was a potentially attractive target to terrorists because of its status as an iconic visitor attraction.

The adviser said it was necessary to protect the queues of visitors outside the building from the risk of a potential vehicle attack.

Madame Tussauds said today (Monday, May 21) it has extensive safety and security measures in place which it regularly reviews with police and local authorities.

“The safety and security of our guests and employees at Madame Tussauds London is always our number one priority," the museum's London spokeswoman said.

Asked about its plan to reduce queues, she said the museum also had plans to invest in digital and on-site facilities.

She explained: "In our continued commitment to providing a safe and secure environment, we have identified a further opportunity to implement additional enhancements. The application is part of our overall strategy to enhance the customer journey."

Council planning officers have recommended the museum's application be granted, noting the public safety benefits outweigh the less than substantial harm to the area's heritage landscape.

A departure from the council's policies on avoiding street clutter and barriers to pedestrian flow was justified due to a need for security, they said.

The council would review the need for the bollards after 10 years.

Its planning applications temporary subcommittee is set to make a decision tomorrow (Tuesday).